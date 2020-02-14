As 'Malang' Upsets Goa CM, Here Are Some Other Movies That Were Marred By Controversies

Malang released on February 7 this year and eager fans flocked to the theatres to watch the film. The fans of the actors loved the movie and praised it on social media. However, the film was not received well by the Goa chief minister. According to a news portal, the officials were quoted saying that the film portrays the state of Goa in a negative light.

The officials further released a statement mentioning that they will monitor upcoming films for such instances. However, this is not the first time Bollywood films have been subject to disapproval by officials or audiences. Here are some other films that ended up igniting controversies.

Movies that ignited controversies

Chhapaak

The most recent film before Malang to be marred by controversies was the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. The film spoke about acid attack survivors and their everyday struggle. The film was inspired by the story of Laxmmi Aggarwal, who is a real-life acid attack survivor. The film was hailed for its brave storytelling upon the trailer release; however, due to some major unrest in the country, the film received negative publicity. The film was shunned by the audiences after images of lead actor Deepika surfaced where she was spotted standing in solidarity with the protesters.

Padmaavat

One of the longest-running controversies was for the film Padmaavat directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film saw it all, from death threats to ultimatums to violence inflicted upon the director. The film was however finally released with several cuts. The group who rejected the film were of the idea that the film portrays a historical figure in a negative light. The cast and crew argued that no such negativity was shown in the film, despite that the protest continued.

Aarakshan

The film spoke of the crucial topic of reservation and shed light on the impending issues that several groups faced. However, protesters were against the film due to the casting of Saif Ali Khan as a Dalit in the film, as he belonged to a royal background. The film was banned in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Udta Punjab

The 2016 mega starrer Udta Punjab was among the most awaited films of that year. However, the CBFC had some questions and spoke out against the release of the film. The makers of the film had to eventually settle for 94 cuts. The film also received a 13 pointer list ahead of the film's release, one of the points was to delete the names of certain cities in Punjab.

Aligarh

The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee is among the few underrated films of Bollywood. The film received an A certificate from the censor board. Hansal Mehta, the director of the film, mentioned to a news portal that he was surprised by the certification of the film. The director also called the board homophobic for their certification. However, the CBFC argued that they gave the certification as children and teenagers should not be subjected to such content.

