Goa Sees 25 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 15 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,510 after 25 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll increased by one to touch 3,375, an official said.

The discharge of 15 people during the day took the recovery count to 1,74,885, leaving the state with 250 active cases, he said.

With 2,175 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,08,457, he added.

