'Goa Won't Allow Inter-state Transport': CM Pramod Sawant As Nation Enters Unlock 1

Goa government will not permit inter-state transport as has been announced as part of lockdown relaxations by the Centre, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. He, however, said that other relaxations announced by the Centre will be allowed in the State.

Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI, "All relaxations announced by the Central government will be allowed in Goa. Other decisions regarding relaxations will be taken in a Cabinet meeting later today. We are not allowing inter-state transport."

Sawant's cautiousness can be drawn from the fact that Goa is bordered by Maharashtra, the hardest COVID-hit state in the country, and Karnataka, which has nearly 2,000 cases. Both states contribute to a lot of inflow and outflow of mostly tourists in the tiny west coast state which has itself been able to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

Centre announces 'Unlock 1'

The Centre on Saturday announced the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 30, 2020, in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases, starting June 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, in its new guidelines, allowed unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods which would require no separate permission/ approval/ e-permit. During the two-month-long lockdown, permits issued by authorities were necessary to travel.

The MHA had, however, maintained that if a state/union territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will have to give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed. As per the MHA guidelines, only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during 'Unlock 1', which will remain in effect from June 1 till June 30.

Coronavirus outbreak

Goa has so far reported 70 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus. Forty-two patients have recovered from the disease while no one has died, as per the Union Health Ministry. The state government has remained cautious in its containment efforts given to the fact that it is bordered by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

(PTI Photo) (With ANI inputs)

