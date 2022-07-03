Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Alleges Death Threat; 'Don't Know How Long Will I Live'

Kerala gold scam accused Swapna Suresh claimed that she has been getting death threat calls since July 2, with the callers demanding she should stop taking the name of the CM, his family, and minister KT Jaleel, in the gold smuggling case. The prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh had earlier accused the CM, his family and Jaleel of being involved in the matter.

The allegations against the CM were levelled at a press conference in Kochi before Suresh submitted to a local court under an investigation into money laundering, as a part of the gold smuggling case. CM in a statement refuted the allegations, saying this is being done with a 'certain agenda' against him. To this, Suresh rebutted saying she has evidence to prove the CM was involved.

'I don't know how long will I live'

Informing the media that she is being threatened, Swapna Suresh said,

"I don't know how long will I live. Threatening calls are being received since yesterday (Saturday). The callers also revealed their names and address...Their demand is to stop mentioning the names of the Chief Minister, his wife, daughter, and former minister KT Jaleel," and added she was threatened of 'elimination' in case she didn't agree to the demands. "I have been receiving strong warnings since yesterday that I will be 100 per cent eliminated from this world," she added.

Commenting on who could be threatening her, she alleged one Maradu Aneesh is making the calls and that she has found many criminal cases against him, She said, "He is a dignified personality with a negative side. That is like a very strong warning to me. I don't know if it's killing me for the way I'm going now, or for tomorrow. I don't know the way they are going to murder me."

'Crime branch sending summons amid ED probe'

As the ED is questioning Suresh in the case, she alleged the Crime Branch of trying to disturb the interrogation by sending summons on a regular basis.

"The agenda behind this is to avoid or prevent any further clarification of what the ED is questioning. A conspiracy case is being charged against me by the Crime Branch at the time of interrogation by a national agency (ED). I will co-operate with it...Interrogation is being continued. The crime branch is giving me a regular summons to disturb it," she said.

She further stated that neither the Crime branch nor other agencies are allowed to work hand in hand with ED and said she has no clue how far the investigation will go. Suresh also alleged that the life of her family members is in danger.

Image: ANI