Golden Temple Sacrilege: SGPC Forms Independent SIT; 'No Hope From Punjab Govt's Team'

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team to get to the bottom of the sacrilege attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple. In a press briefing, President Harjinder Singh Dhami announced that they had 'no hopes' from the SIT constituted by the Punjab government, and have, therefore, constituted an independent SIT of the SGPC.

Sniffing a grand conspiracy, the SGPC narrated the timeline of events.

At 8:30- The person tried entering from the Clock Tower but was stopped by Task Force.

At 9:30- He entered from the Langar Hall and had langar.

At 11:45- He reached Akal Takht.

At 14:45- He tried entering the Darbar Sahib from the main door, but SGPC Task Force didn’t allow him to enter.

At 17:00- After the change of shift of Task Force, he managed to enter the Darbar Sahib.

In an attempt to justify the lynching of the man by the disgruntled mob, SGPC said, "It was a defensive action to protect Shri Guru Granth Sahib."

SIT constituted by the Punjab Government to probe sacrilege incident

On Sunday, the Punjab government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order of Amritsar, the SIT has been directed to produce the report in the next 48 hours, 24 hours of which have already been exhausted.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a statement issued in regards to the same, it was made clear that the State Government will enquire the incdient jointly with the SGPC.

What happened at Golden temple?

On the evening of December 18, an unidentified youth attempted sacrilege in Golden Temple. Captured on CCTV, the man is seen crossing the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by the attendees. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by the attendees that led to his death.

The unidentified man was booked under IPC Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).