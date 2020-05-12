Good News: 20-day-old Baby Girl Recovers From Coronavirus In Indore

A 20-day-old baby girl reportedly battled the novel coronavirus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The infant is known to be one of the youngest person in India to fight the coronavirus disease. Senior paediatrician at the Choithram Hospital, Rashmi Shad reportedly said on May 11 that a 20-day baby girl, a two-month-old boy and an 18-month-old boy have been discharged from the Covid -19 ward in the last 15 days.

READ: Infant Among 73 New COVID-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh, Tally Crosses 1300 Mark

The report claimed that the 20-day old baby is yet to be named and could probably be the youngest one in the country to fight the virus. According to the national media reports, the paediatrician said that 20 kids below two years of age have been cured of coronavirus in the city, where almost 90 people have fallen prey to the virulent virus.

Shad reportedly said that the 20-day-old girl was admitted to the hospital on May 1 and was discharged on May 9. Shad added that the infant contracted the virus from her close kin and surprisingly, her mother who stood by her side tested negative for coronavirus.

READ: Good News: 6-month-old Infant With Heart Condition Recovers From COVID-19 In UK

70,827 confirmed cases

The Union Health Ministry has stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased to 70,827 with the death toll rising to 2,294. In its daily update, the central government's data also added that 22,549 patients had recovered from the virus.

With more than 20,000 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded more than 800 deaths. Gujarat is the second-worst affected state, with a total of nearly 8500 cases and 513 deaths.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries. "Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," he said.

READ: Madhya Pradesh: 49 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, Tally To 2,837 With 156 Deaths

READ: Infant Dies Of COVID-19 In Kerala, Three Positive Cases Confirmed

Image Credit: PTI