Good News: 6-month-old Infant With Heart Condition Recovers From COVID-19 In UK

A six-month-old infant called as ''miracle baby” who has recovered from deadly coronavirus infection despite being born with a heart condition in UK. After spending at least 14 days in isolation when Erin was cured of COVID-19 disease, the medical officials at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool got emotional and greeted the baby with applause. Even though the six-month-old is not infected with coronavirus anymore, she is still in the hospital receiving treatments for “other things” and is making “good progress”.

A video was even posted on the official Twitter account of the hospital and it showed doctors cheering for Erin as she is moved out of the isolation ward. The short 20-second clip has garnered over 50 thousand views and internet users hailed the news as “amazing” and called Erin as “true Covid warrior”. Erin’s mother, Emma, who is still receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection, showcased gratitude for the service her daughter received in the hospital and also noted that she would be “forever grateful”.

Emma said, “Thank you so much to each and every one of them, we couldn’t have got through it without them. They are all truly amazing and we will be forever grateful.”

6 month old Erin 👶 was recently diagnosed with #COVID19 and was in an isolation room here for 14 days with mum Emma whilst being treated 🏥 Today, Erin beat COVID-19 & received a guard of honour by the treating team on our HDU as she was moved out of isolation 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hiYQFEaLmF — 🏥 Alder Hey 🌳 (@AlderHey) April 24, 2020

‘Amazing news’

Hundreds of internet users congratulated Erin’s family for her recovery and many called her “true fighter” or lauded the infant’s “magical willpower”. Amid the news of rising death toll and the number of infections across the world, some netizens even appreciated the hospital for sharing “amazing news” to uplift their mood. Social media users posted several ‘clap’ emoticon as the reaction to the story and wished a “wonderful life” for Erin.

Our amazing NHS thank you for all your hard work 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Jim (@cueball147147) April 24, 2020

Oh this is truly fantastic! Erin has been in my mind since I heard of her story the other week. To hear this has made my day! 💚💙🌈😊👍@AlderHey you're wonderful!!! Lots of love to Erin and her family! 💖 — Ruth van Zalinge (@RuthvanZalinge) April 24, 2020

Amazing news 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Jon Tickle (@jontickle102) April 24, 2020

