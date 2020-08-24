Delhi Govt To Launch 15-day-long Campaign For Registration Of Construction Workers

Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai announced that registration for construction workers will begin today, on August 24, after a long halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. He added that registration camps will be organised by the Delhi government in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. These camps will be set up for 15 days.

"निर्माण मजदूर रजिस्ट्रेशन अभियान" के तहत आगामी 24 अगस्त से 11 सितम्बर तक दिल्ली सरकार निर्माण श्रमिकों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सभी विधानसभा में रजिस्ट्रेशन कैम्प लगाएगी। pic.twitter.com/39EBVURU1K — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) August 23, 2020

Registration for constructions workers in Delhi begins today after COVID-19 halt

Rai said that the construction work has resumed in Delhi after a long halt due to COVID-19. Rai announced that the registrations camps will be set up for the workers for the next 15 days till September 11. These camps will be organised in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi. Gopal Rai further added that all the construction workers can register themselves with the Construction Workers Welfare Board or the Delhi Building from 24 August to 11 September.

"Camps will be set up in 70 schools of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, from 24 Aug-11 Sept. Delhi's construction workers can get themselves registered in their respective constituency free of cost. If papers valid, registration and verification will be done on spot," Labour and Employment Minister, Gopal Rai said.

"We have asked Local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department to get the workers registered at these camps," Rai added. Labour and Employment Minister also informed the media that a sum of Rs 5,000 was given to 40,000 registered workers for two months during the pandemic COVID-19 lockdown to sustain themselves. Gopal Rai further added, "The board also provides various welfares like providing financial assistance for education and marriage of children, old age pension and accidental insurance to the registered construction workers," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)