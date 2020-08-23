8157 New Recoveries Reported In Maharashtra; State's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 6.82 Lakh

On Sunday, August 23, Maharashtra recorded 10,441 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,82,383. At present, there are 1,71,542 active cases in the state. With 8,157 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,88,271.

258 deaths- 51 from Pune, 34 from Mumbai, 22 from Nagpur, 16 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 13 from Kolhapur, 12 from Ahmednagar, 11 from Sangli, 10 from Nashik, 8 from Mumbai, 7 each from Aurangabad, Satara and Ulhasnagar, 6 each from Solapur and Latur, 5 each from Beed and Thane, 4 each from Dhule, Osmanabad, Nanded and Jalgaon, three each from Jalna and Mira Bhayandar. two each from Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, and one each from Bhandara, Chandrapur, Amaravati, Parbhani, Sindhudurg and Vasai-Virar were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 22,253 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 36,16,704 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 12,30,982 persons are under home quarantine, 34,820 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.86%, 71.55%, and 3.26% respectively.

Today,newly 10441patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 8157 patients have been cured today,totally488271 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 171542The patient recovery rate in the state is 71.55%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 23, 2020

Thackeray inaugurates jumbo COVID-19 facility in Pune

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated an 800-bed jumbo COVID-19 facility in Pune via video conferencing. The facility is equipped with 200 ICU beds, oxygen beds, and negative pressure provisions. Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray reiterated the need to increase the number of novel coronavirus tests, health facilities, and reducing the costs of treatment. He maintained that social distancing, washing hands and the wearing of masks is the best defence against COVID-19 until a vaccine becomes available.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 30,44,940 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 22,80,566 patients have recovered while 56,706 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 7,07,668 active cases. With 57,989 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at nearly 75%. Furthermore, the difference between the recovered and active cases has soared to 15,72,898. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate remains constant at 1.86%.

