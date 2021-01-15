'Gorakhpur Will Have Seaplane Service Soon': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Details Massive Plans

In a big announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state will soon have seaplane services, while speaking at the two-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav. He said that his government is set to launch seaplane services soon in Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur. Yogi, who was elected as MP from Gorakhpur consecutively for five times, said that his government has a massive development plan for the constituency.

"The main specialty of the seaplane is that it can land in water apart from on land at the airport. While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon. The people should get the benefit of modern infrastructure and development projects. With the start of the seaplane service, one can catch a plane from the Circuit House located near Ramgarh Tal to reach any destination in the country," the CM said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unfurled the tallest national flag in the state in the Ramgarh lake area. The Tricolour is 246-feet high and is visible from a distance of 15 km, the statement from CMO said.CM Yogi also inaugurated two gateways, Naya Savera and the Buddha Gate, constructed near Padleganj locality.

Country’s first seaplane service

The country’s first seaplane service, operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Statue of Unity in Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. 30 percent of the seats in the seaplane are priced at Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme. The Twin Otter seaplane weighs about 3,377 kilograms and has a fuel tank capacity of 1,419 litres. The length of the Twin Otter is 15.77 meters (51 feet) and the height is 5.94 meters (19 feet). The seaplane has a seating capacity of 19 passengers and can carry a maximum weight of 5,670 kilos.

