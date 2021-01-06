Government Will Ensure Best Of Weapons And Armour To Soldiers: MoS Defence Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a ceremony on Wednesday handed over the 100,000th Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) to Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane.

Speaking at the event, Naik said that the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi has placed high emphasis on the operational safety of soldiers and it has honoured its commitment of protecting their "precious lives" while fighting the enemy.

"The Government will ensure that our soldiers will be provided with the best of weapons and protective armour and such requirements will always remain uppermost in priority," Naik said.

Our Government has honoured its commitment of protecting the precious lives of our soldiers who are fighting against the enemy.

SMPP Pvt Ltd delivered 40,000 BPJs within last 4 months despite all the ill effects of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industry. pic.twitter.com/ddjea6IWco — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) January 6, 2021

READ | India, Israel Successfully Test Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Defence System

READ | India Set For Huge Defence Leap: From Drones To Missiles, List Of Military Trials In 2021

He appreciated manufacturer company SMPP Pvt Ltd for supplying the first one lakh BPJs four months ahead of the delivery schedule.

Noting that the Bullet Proof Jacket is an indigenous product manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, he said the manufacturing company is also exporting the product all over the world making India a global hub for supply of such defence items. The minister said this BPJ has been appreciated by Indian soldiers who are using them on the borders and in countering insurgency.

The ceremony was also attended by Shri Raj Kumar Secretary (Defence Production), Lt Gen A K Samantara, DG Infantry, Lt Gen R K Malhotra DG DGQA and Lt Gen H S Kahlon, DG CD.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | Indian Army Top Brass Gets Major Reshuffle As New Year Begins; New DCOAS To Take Charge

READ | Indian Army To Deploy Fully-armed Indigenous Boats At Pangong Lake For Rapid Patrolling