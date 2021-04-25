Govt Allocates Funds To Set Up 551 Oxygen Plants Through PM-CARES Amid Shortage

In a massive decision to curb the oxygen crisis in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday allocated funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM-CARES. In line with PM Modi’s direction to boost the availability of medical oxygen to hospitals in need, the Prime Minister's Office has approved funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities in the country.

The Prime Minister has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible to boost oxygen supply at the district level. These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States and Union Territories. The procurement will be done through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Terming it as a big decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for allocating funds to fight the oxygen shortage in the country amid an alarming surge in Coronavirus cases.

A big decision to curb the oxygen crisis and help the people in need. I thank PM @narendramodi Ji for allocating funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM CARES.https://t.co/GBeiAbBgxc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 25, 2021

Continuous supply of oxygen at district level head-quarters

The objective behind establishing PSA Oxygen Plants at Government hospitals in the district headquarters is to strengthen the public health system and ensure that these hospitals have a captive oxygen generation facility. Earlier this year, the PM-CARES Fund had allocated Rs 201.58 crores for the installation of additional 162 PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities.

Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “top-up” to the captive oxygen generation. Such a system will go a long way in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals at district headquarters.

In a new record, India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,624 deaths. The massive spike in caseloads has triggered critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.