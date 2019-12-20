Govt Believes In Doing Root Cause Analysis, Finding Sustainable Solutions: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Union Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Central government is not focused on solving issues individually for a company, but analysing its root cause and finding sustainable solutions.

"This government doesn't believe in solving issues individually for a company. We believe in doing root cause analysis, understanding where problems are and finding sustainable solutions that can outlive an individual's problem," Goyal said at the 92nd annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Goyal, who is also the Minister of Railways, said that the government is willing to listen to the issues and emphasised the need to work together. He said that a responsible government that listens, can impact the business. The minister assured everyone that his office is available 24x7 for the concerns of industries. He called the companies to renew their entrepreneurial spirit and need to find solutions to problems.

"There is a problem in the real estate sector. All is well is what my officers tell me, but all is not well when I see your faces. We need to find innovative solutions to the problems we are facing. We need to look and address the problems of the entire value chain," he said.

Piyush Goyal assured that once the narrative changes, India will become the most competitive and a huge domestic market. Only people who have to fear are those who are delinquent in their practice. He said that he was committed to making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Piyush Goyal applauded cleanliness st DDU station

With the BJP government pushing its flagship Swacha Bharat Abhiyan across the country, the Ministry of Railways has been promoting the campaign and implementing it all across.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of a clean railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Goyal tweeted a picture of the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station near Varanasi where the train's reflection was visible on the sparkling platform floor.

(With inputs from ANI)