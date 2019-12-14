'The Reflection': How Piyush Goyal Extolled Cleanliness At DDU Station Near Varanasi

With the BJP government pushing its flagship Swacha Bharat Abhiyan across the country, the Ministry of Railways has been promoting the campaign and implementing it all across.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of a clean railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Goyal tweeted a picture of the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station near Varanasi where the train's reflection was visible on the sparkling platform floor.

Check out the well-lit ambience & sparkling cleanliness at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station near Varanasi; the train's image can be seen reflecting on the platform surface. pic.twitter.com/jIbUnfx1Kg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 13, 2019

Efforts to save on electricity bill

Earlier this month it was reported that Indian Railways has commenced flow of additional 50 MW power (Total 100 MW) from Bharatiya Rail Bijli Company Limited (BRBCL) in Bihar with effect from November 28, 2019, which is expected to lead to an annual saving of Rs. 110 Crores per annum regularly. Piyush Goyal informed of the steps taken in this regard by the railways on Twitter.

Securing additional power flow from Bihar & Rajasthan, Railways to save ₹121 crores on a yearly basis.https://t.co/jErSRhccoV — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 9, 2019

Indian Railways takes about 1475 MW of power under open access as deemed licensee in 11 states and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) area. These efforts are contributing to an annual saving of over Rs 3,600 crores per annum and since the commencement of power flow under open access with effect from November 2015 on business as usual mode, it has resulted in a total saving of over Rs 12,400 crores.

The Bhartiya Rail Bijli Company Limited (BRBCL) is a joint venture company of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Ministry of Railways to produce electricity for traction purposes for the rail network at a low cost. The first unit of BRBCL started in 2017.

