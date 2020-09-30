Govt Continues To Procure Kharif Crops From Farmers As Per Existing MSP Schemes

Amid the ongoing farm bill row, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday, September 29 announced that the Central Government has continued to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes. The Ministry further said, based on the proposal from the States, approval has been accorded for procurement of over 14 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Pulses and Oilseeds for the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana.



Adding further the ministry said, for other States and Union Territories, approval will also be given on receipt of the proposal for Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

"For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds and procurement of FAQ grade will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rate goes below its MSP during the notified harvesting period", an official release from the ministry stated.

Up to September 28, the government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 46.35 MT of Moong having an MSP value of Rs.33 lakhs benefitting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having an MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the release informed.

Procurement of Paddy crops begins in Haryana and Punjab

The procurement of Paddy during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 26th September 2020 in Haryana and Punjab, the ministry said. Till Monday this week, the Paddy Procurement of 3,164 MT in Haryana and 13,256 MT in Punjab totaling 16,420 MT having MSP value of Rs. 31 crores at MSP of Rs 1888 per quintal has been done from 1443 farmers of Haryana and Punjab, the ministry added. The procurement of paddy for the remaining States has commenced on Monday, the ministry said.

PM assures farmers about continuity in MSP

While inaugurating six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers about the continuity of guaranteed Minimum Support Price and government procurements of agri produce. The Prime Minister said major reforms have been brought to empower farmers, workers, women and youth of the country. He also castigated the opposition for launching agitation against the reforms in labour and farm sectors.



