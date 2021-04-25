Govt Directs Major Ports To Waive-off Charges For Ships Carrying Oxygen-related Equipment

As the country is in dire need of oxygen amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic, the Government of India has directed all the major ports to waive off all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen related equipment cargo. The step has been taken in view of the excessive requirement of Oxygen and related equipment in the country to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of India has released a press release in which it stated that the ministry has accorded the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of:

Medical Grade Oxygen,

Oxygen Tanks,

Oxygen Bottles,

Portable Oxygen Generators,

Oxygen Concentrators,

Steel Pipes for manufacturing Oxygen Cylinders and associated equipment for the next THREE months, or until further orders.

"Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate. The government of India is deeply engaged in handling the crisis related to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and taking all steps to counter the situation through appropriate and innovative measures", the press release read.

The arrangement will be in force for the next three months or until further orders and the movement of such consignments should be unhindered.

Govt Allocates Funds To Set Up 551 Oxygen Plants

In a massive decision to curb the oxygen crisis in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday allocated funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM-CARES. In line with PM Modi’s direction to boost the availability of medical oxygen to hospitals in need, the Prime Minister's Office has approved funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities in the country.

