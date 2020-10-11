'Crucial Step', Says Delhi CM As Govt Exempts Road Tax On Battery-operated Vehicles

In view of the increasing air pollution in the city, the Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy. Earlier in August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, which promises to waive road tax and registration fee and to provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars.

Taking to Twitter, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot apprised about the development and added that with the right incentives and supporting infrastructure, the government is determined to ensure that Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Electric Vehicles.

Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles pic.twitter.com/XVm9JKYmIE — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 11, 2020

According to a statement by the Delhi government, people have been asked to give their suggestions on the exemption of the registration fees of electric vehicles. The statement added that an order to waive the fees will be issued in three days. The Transport Department in its notification issued on Saturday said the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect.

Terming the decision as 'another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi', Kejriwal mentioned that this incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India.

Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India. https://t.co/LKbHqsOtUx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2020

Delhi CM Sets Up Centralised War Room To Monitor Pollution Leve

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started an initiative at war level to monitor ways to curb air pollution with the help of reports from NASA and ISRO, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

"To control pollution in Delhi, Delhi CM has started an initiative at war level. It is not possible for one particular agency to control it so we have started a centralised war room at Secretariat that will coordinate with all agencies of Delhi to control pollution. There are three screens which will analyse the 40 real-time monitors," said Rai.

