Ayushman Bharat Initiative 'School Health Programme' To Help 25 Cr Students

Around 15 lakh schools across the country will be covered under the 'School Health Programme' initiated by the central government to promote a healthy lifestyle among students. Approximately 25 crore students will learn key tips on healthy living under Ayushman Bharat's 'School Health Programme'. This programme is a joint initiative by the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that children are the future and their health is of prime importance.

"Children are key to our future and their health is therefore of prime importance. The School Health Programme under Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres shall help children by taking care of their health, development and educational achievement", said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Health and Wellness Ambassador

He further added, "In this new initiative, two teachers would be identified in every school as 'Health and Wellness Ambassador'. These ambassadors will be supported by class monitors as 'Health and Wellness Messengers'.

L Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy of MHRD also informed that they have held a series of discussions with experts to bring out this training resource material for the school health Programme.

"The first phase of implementation will be in all the public upper primary, secondary and senior secondary schools of 200 aspirational districts. The latest statistics accounts for over 15 lakhs schools and 25 crore students for this vital issue of good practice and healthy living. Subsequently, remaining districts will be taken up in the second year," Changsan said.

Programme consists of 11 curriculum

The Programme consists of 11 curriculum such as: Growing up healthy, emotional wellbeing and mental health, interpersonal relationships, values and responsible citizenship, gender equality, nutrition, health and sanitation, promotion of healthy lifestyles, prevention and management of substance misuse, reproductive health and HIV prevention, safety and security against violence and injuries, and promotion of safe use of internet, media and social media, informed Changsan.

NRG will train State Resource Group: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister informed that 40 members A National Resource Group has been constituted by NCERT with experience in Adolescent Health.

"A National Resource Group (NRG) of 40 members has already been constituted by NCERT who have sound training skills and experience in Adolescent Health. The NRG will train the State Resource Group which will comprise of 2 persons each from SCERT, SIHFW and DIET from each selected district at the 5 Regional Institute of Education (RIE) at Shillong, Mysore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar and Ajmer," said Harsh Vardhan.

(With inputs from ANI)