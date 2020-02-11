Pele Net Worth, Mental Health Issues And Trophy-laden Career With Brazil

Pele is a retired football player who is often considered by fans and experts as one of the greatest football players in history. Pele has a long list of accomplishments in the sport. He has also been named the Football Player of the Century in 1999 by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics). He was known as a clinical finisher and was very skilled at dribbling and passing. Pele was also a remarkably good tackler considering he was a forward.

Also Read | Andre Iguodala Net Worth, Career With Warriors And $30 Million Trade With Miami Heat

Pele net worth

Pele is one of the richest stars in football and has a massive net worth. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Pele currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $100 million.

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell Net Worth And Trade Situation With Warriors And Timberwolves

Pele's trophy-laden career with Brazil

Pele achieved many feats in his football career. During his international career, Pele had won three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970) which made him the only football player ever to do so. The Brazilian star is also an all-time leading goal scorer for his country with 77 goals in 92 games. At club level, Pele is the record goalscorer for Santos. He had led the team to the 1962 and 1963 Libertadores Cup. Pele ended his career with a total of 1281 goals out of 1363 games. He became one of the most prolific goal scorers of all time.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: When Former NBA Star Spoke About Pele And Football

Pele mental health issues

The football veteran has been recently diagnosed with depression. According to his son Edinho, his health is in a poor state and he is reluctant to leave the house as he is having a hard time walking unaided. Edinho further added that his father had gone through a hip replacement surgery and was unable to have the ideal rehabilitation. He also stated that he has been having a problem with mobility which has put him under depression.

Pele has been facing a hip problem for a very long time and he now needs a frame to walk. The former football star has also made many recent public appearances in a wheelchair. Pele will be turning 80 in October this year.

Also Read | 'Manchester United Would Ruin Maradona, Maldini And Pele': Mino Raiola Fires Shots