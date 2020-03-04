Govt Making Efforts For rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Migrants,says MoS Reddy To Rajya Sabha

The central government is making efforts to provide rehabilitation facilities to Kashmiri migrants, to create a conducive environment for their safe return to the valley, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Listing several other benefits to the migrants in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha, Reddy said, the Centre provides monthly financial relief to the eligible Kashmiri migrants settled in Jammu.

Since 2014, the monthly cash relief has been enhanced twice, that is, from Rs. 6,600 per family to Rs. 10,000 per family in 2015 and to Rs. 13,000 per family in 2018. In addition, a dry ration is also provided to these Kashmiri migrants," he added.

For those Kashmiri migrants settled in Delhi, the Centre reimburses the expenses incurred by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) on the monthly cash relief of Rs 3250 for each person out of which Rs 1000 is contributed by the GNCTD, the Minister said.

'No major terror attack in the last three years': Reddy

No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the last three years, except a grenade attack in Amritsar in November 2018, the Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday, March 3.

J&K reported over 1,500 terror incidents during the period, it said. The grenade attack in Amritsar took place at a prayer hall in Adliwal village on November 18, 2018, wherein three persons were killed, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said.

The data presented by the minister in response to a question also showed that 1,550 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2017 and 2019 and 251 security personnel, 118 civilians and 627 terrorists were killed during the period.

Reddy said terrorism is largely sponsored from across the border as Pakistan's snooping and espionage agency ISI has close links with terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and it provides them safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics to carry out terrorist activities in India.

