Kashmiri Activists, European Parliamentarians Hail Abrogation Of Article 370

Several Kashmiri activists, journalists from Jammu and Kashmir and PoK, European Parliamentarians and foreign experts on Monday hailed the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The delegation also slammed Pakistan for questioning India's move.

According to the Former Member of European Parliament, Nathan Gill, the abrogation of Article 370 will eventually lead to the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir demanding more and more for their rights and for them to be reintegrated for the rest of the Indian community. Another woman activist Syed Tehmeena hailed India's move and said that the women in the region will enjoy better rights after the abrogation of Article 370.

The discussion of the same was held at Geneva Press Club on the sidelines of the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event was titled 'Jammu and Kashmir: Sifting facts from fiction'. The Indian government on August 5 last year abrogated Article 370 and 35A, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delegations slam Pakistan

During the event, the leaders slammed Pakistan's narrative on the abrogation of Article 370. As per reports, during the event, a short documentary was also screened which showed how Pakistan invaded Kashmir and illegally occupied the region. Along with it, another video was shown that exposed Pakistan's drive towards spreading fake news after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read: 'Not Pakistan's cup of tea': India slams Pakistan at Human Rights Council in Geneva

Read: Nadda: Congress did not 'dare' to abrogate Article 370 despite several opportunities

The situation in Kashmir

The restrictions on communication that were imposed in the region sincde the abrogation of Article 370 since August 5 were subsequently eased. The internet is functional at a few places through leased lines. Mobile internet facility has been made functional but with a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites. However, internet services were shut down as a preventive measure earlier this month on the death anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, and when rumours around Hurriyat leader Syed Geelani's health started doing the rounds on social media.

Read: BIG: SC order on referring pleas against Article 370 abrogation to larger bench on Monday

Read: Schools reopen in Kashmir Valley, students happy to return to classrooms

(Image Source: ANI)