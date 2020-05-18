Govt Schools To Open Administrative Offices In Haryana To Carry Out Urgent Functions

After the MHA released its lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the Haryana government announced that it has decided to allow government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions. As per an official spokesperson of the Haryana Government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this matter.

All administrative functions in the schools will be carried out in strict compliance of norms issued by the Ministry of Health for the containment of COVID-19, said the Haryana government. This comes after the state government allowed the private schools of Haryana to open their administrative offices.

Only the concerned Principal/Head of the government school, one clerk, one computer operator and peon/gardener would be allowed to be present in the school, as per the spokesperson. He also added that any person in the administration who is ailing or pregnant would not be called on to perform duties since they belonged in the higher risk category of being exposed to the contagion.

The decision to open administrative offices in all government schools of the state has been taken to carry out administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, ensuring delivery of library books to the students, distribution of textbooks to the students lying in buffer stock, maintenance and cleanliness of school premises.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 14 in the state, whose infection count rose to 910. 23 fresh cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, the maximum 11 being from Gurgaon. The tests per million being conducted in Haryana is nearly 3,078. As of Sunday, Haryana's recovery rate is 61.75 per cent.

(With Agency Inputs)