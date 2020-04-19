Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Clarification On Non-essential E-commerce; Hails Merits

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clarifying that all the E-commerce companies can supply only essential goods amid the ongoing Covid lockdown.

Grateful to Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi ji for the clarification that e-commerce companies can only supply essential goods during the lockdown. This will create a level playing field for small retailers. pic.twitter.com/YmQcwoLTsN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2020

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

