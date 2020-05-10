Rail Minister To Arrange Train Services To Bring Back Migrants From Delhi: Uttarakhand CM

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has agreed to arrange train services for bringing back the migrant persons belonging to Uttarakhand stranded in Delhi amid Coronavirus lockdown. This comes after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had requested the Union Minister for the same.

Chief Minister Rawat expressed his gratitude to the Railway Minister for accepting the request to bring back the stranded migrants from Delhi.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for agreeing to requests. Chief Minister has informed Rail Minister Piyush Goyal that about 40,000 people want to come back to the state from Delhi," read a release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also agreed to CM's special request to halt the train at two stops.

"The Railway Minister accepted the special request and said that the state government should make its plan, and accordingly the trains will be made available. The Railway Minister has also accepted the request of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to stop the train at two places," it added.

The Chief Minister also said that the State Government is making all possible efforts to bring the migrants who have registered to come back to the state while ensuring the adherence to the medical norms. The State Government is bearing the expenses incurred on bringing the migrants back to the state by rail and buses, it added.

COVID-19 Situation in Uttarakhand

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67. The cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, a health department bulletin here said. With this, COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have risen to 67 out of which 46 patients have been discharged after recovery and one has died. The number of active cases in Uttarakhand currently stands at 20, it said.

