Uttarakhand CM Shares First Pics Of Tulip Garden, Says 'it Will Transform Tourism'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shared breathtaking pictures of one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took to Twitter to share the photographs of what he called “successful pilot” of his “dream project”.

Set on the backdrop of Uttarakhand’s Panchachuli ranges, Rawat said that the tulip garden will help transform the tourism sector in the region. In a series of tweets, the Uttarakhand CM said that the government has been taking every possible effort to bring structural improvement as well as effective use of the state’s geographical location for creating livelihood.

I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region. pic.twitter.com/eCUfnMYilt — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 9, 2020

The 59-year-old leader said that the tulip garden is a part of ‘Munsiyari Nature Education and Eco Park Center’ which is spread in 30 hectares. He further added that another tulip garden on 50 hectares of land near the famous Mostamanu temple of Pithoragarh is also being developed.

Read: First Tulip Garden Comes Up In Uttarakhand; Munsyari's Climate Perfect For Tulips: Experts

'Made my day'

Social media was mighty impressed with the first pictures of the project and congratulated the authorities who made it possible. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association congratulated the research wing of state’s forest department for a successful trial to find the suitability of tulip flowering in the region. Check out the reactions:

Congratulations to the Research Wing of #Uttarakhand Forest Department under the able leadership of Mr Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS, for successfully conducting suitability trial for tulip flowering in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district at an altitude of 7000 ft@tsrawatbjp @moefcc https://t.co/Th4azxWpS5 — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) May 9, 2020

Beautiful picture. Our state needs more efforts in beautification of the already existing beauty of nature. Tourism is one of the way for development — Kamal Baduni (@KBaduni) May 9, 2020

Read: Four More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Uttarakhand, Tally Rises To 67

Read: Uttarakhand, One Of The Top-ranked States In Containing COVID-19: CM Rawat