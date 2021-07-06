Green India Challenge: Telangana Sets World Record By Planting 1 Million Trees In An Hour

As a part of the Green India Challenge, Telangana established a new world record by planting one million saplings in one hour. The plantation drive was carried out in Telangana's Adilabad district on the occasion of the 58th birthday of Telugu Rashtra Samithi leader Jogu Ramanna. The Wonder Book of Records appreciated the participants and recognised their effort by offering certificates. Nearly five lakh saplings were planted in the 'Miyawanki' model (using the renowned Miyawaki afforestation method) in over 200 acres of degenerated forest.

Notably, 30,000 TRS members, including locals GIC members, Telangana’s forest, and environment minister A Indra Karan Reddy, took part in the mass plantation challenge. According to ANI, around two lakh saplings in Adilabad Rural Bela Mandal — 1,80,000 saplings in 45 houses in the urban region were planted. Volunteers made sure, planting 1,20,000 plants on either side of R and B road in a span of 60 minutes.

We at #GreenIndiaChallenge strongly believe that it is also very important that to see a planted saplings breaths perfectly to grow into a tree. Appreciate the efforts of organisers of 1Million plantation in Adilabad who took the help of Fire Engines to water these saplings. 🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/jDJfHYLu8p — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 6, 2021

TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar J, took to Twitter to share the picture of a record-breaking plantation. Sharing the picture, the TRS leader also pointed out that they broke Turkey's plantation record of 3.03 lakh saplings. Indra Karan Reddy said that the pandemic made everyone realise the importance of safeguarding the environment and climate. Santosh Kumar urged everyone to take care of the saplings.

Jogu Ramanna thanked everyone for participating in Green India Challenge and donated two ambulances. The Green India Challenge campaign was launched by Santosh Kumar in 2017 and has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it, crores of saplings have been planted. Meanwhile, the organisers said that the digital photo of the event has been taken and will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records to mark it on the top.

Earlier in 2019, Turkey broke the world record by planting 3.03 lakh saplings in a span of 60 minutes. The initiative found space in Guinness Book World Records. The campaign was named 'Breath Into the Future'. Despite the original target of 11 million, nearly 14 million saplings were adopted for the campaign, with 212,000 in Istanbul.