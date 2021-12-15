Group Captain Varun Singh Passes Away; Know More About Shaurya Chakra Awardee

In a heartwrenching development, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed 13 people, including CDS General Bipin Rawat, passed away on Wednesday, 15 December. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The IAF helicopter crash also claimed the life of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defense Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other Armed Forces personnel.

Group Captain Varun Singh's heroic act

IAF officer Varun Singh was flying a system check sortie in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) away from the parent base on October 12, 2020, when the cockpit pressurisation failed at a high altitude during the sortie. He then discovered the problem and began a descend to a lower altitude in preparation for landing. However, the Flight Control System failed while descending, resulting in total loss of control of the aircraft.

Singh demonstrated remarkable flying skills by keeping exemplary composure and regaining control of the aircraft despite being in a life-threatening position. However, at a height of nearly 10,000 feet, the plane lost all control, with severe manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching. The pilot has the option to ditch the aircraft in this situation, but he showed incredible guts and skill to safely land the fighter plane despite being under extreme physical and mental stress. After this, the Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Wing Commander Varun Singh for his outstanding bravery.

Know more about Group Captain Varun Singh

Varun Singh, an IAF officer and recipient of the Gallantry Award. He came from a family of military veterans who had served in three branches of the military. Singh's paternal village was in Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Colonel KP Singh (retired), Singh's father, is a veteran of the Army Air Defence unit. Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh, Singh's brother, is an officer in the Indian Navy. Singh was a Wing Commander at the Sulur airbase and is currently assigned to the Defence Services Staff College as Directing Staff. When the chopper crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, CDS Bipin Rawat was slated to speak at the same college. According to reports, Singh was recently elevated from Wing Commander to Group Captain.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: Bharat-Rakshak