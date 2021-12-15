'Group Captain Varun Singh Served Nation With Pride And Valour': PM Modi Condoles Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash, Group Captain Varun Singh who was critically injured and was under life support in Bangaluru hospital. The heartbreaking update was notified by Indian Air Force (IAF) as it said that Captain 'succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21'. PM Modi expressed sadness and wrote 'His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.'

'Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism,' tweeted PM Modi.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah 'deeply pained'

In a tweet, Amit Shah asserted, 'May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.'

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh fought till last breath

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday. Initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington after sustaining severe injuries, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9. General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Singh’s father KP Singh retired from the Indian Army as colonel whereas his brother Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh is an officer in the Indian Navy. Moreover, his uncle Akhilesh Pratap Singh is a prominent Congress leader in UP. In August this year, Group Captain Varun Singh has conferred

IAF helicopter crash

On December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that took place a day earlier. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

