Ramachandra Guha Apologises For Criticising Rahul Gandhi's Election, Reverts To Type

General News

Historian Ramachandra Guha issued another clarification, conceding that it was wrong of him to criticise the people of Kerala for electing Rahul Gandhi.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramachandra

After a Twitter spat with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over adverse comments on Rahul Gandhi, historian Ramachandra Guha on Sunday issued another clarification regarding his speech at the Kerala Literature Festival. He conceded that it was wrong for him to criticise the people of Kerala for electing Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, he reiterated his opposition to Hindutva and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting religious polarization and creating a feeling of deep insecurity among the minorities.  

Guha also alleged that all state institutions had been made an instrument of party politics. Furthermore, he expressed optimism about the student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Finally, the historian opined that the struggle against the Centre must continue.  

Guha takes on the Gandhi family

Despite being one of the most vocal critics of BJP and PM Modi, Guha on Friday opined that the people of Kerala had committed a huge mistake by electing a “fifth-generation dynast” like Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, he highlighted the pitfalls of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Thereafter, he not only targeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi but also slammed the Left for its ideological hypocrisy, blaming it for the rise of Hindutva in India.

Published:
