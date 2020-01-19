Ramachandra Guha Apologises For Criticising Rahul Gandhi's Election, Reverts To Type

After a Twitter spat with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over adverse comments on Rahul Gandhi, historian Ramachandra Guha on Sunday issued another clarification regarding his speech at the Kerala Literature Festival. He conceded that it was wrong for him to criticise the people of Kerala for electing Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, he reiterated his opposition to Hindutva and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting religious polarization and creating a feeling of deep insecurity among the minorities.

Guha also alleged that all state institutions had been made an instrument of party politics. Furthermore, he expressed optimism about the student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Finally, the historian opined that the struggle against the Centre must continue.

His lack of focus and administrative experience and, most importantly, his being a fifth generation dynast are a great disadvantage for Rahul when it comes to winning General Elections. That said, it was patronizing of me to chastise Malayalis for sending him to Parliament. 2/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

Ever since I went to Bhagalpur after the 1989 riots, I have been implacably opposed to Hindutva & all its works. This opposition is spelt out in articles, books, tweets, speeches. As I said on 19th December, ‘I will continue to oppose Hindutva with every fiber in my being‘. 4/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

The Modi-Shah regime is the most dangerous and divisive the Republic has known. They have promoted religious polarization and made minorities deeply insecure. They have intimidated the press and judiciary, and made all government departments an instrument of party politics. 5/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

I have been deeply inspired by the peaceful protests against the CAA across the country. The students especially have been wonderful; through them the pall of fear has broken. The struggle against the Modi-Shah regime must continue with resolution, courage, and non-violence. 6/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

Guha takes on the Gandhi family

Despite being one of the most vocal critics of BJP and PM Modi, Guha on Friday opined that the people of Kerala had committed a huge mistake by electing a “fifth-generation dynast” like Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, he highlighted the pitfalls of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Thereafter, he not only targeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi but also slammed the Left for its ideological hypocrisy, blaming it for the rise of Hindutva in India.

