'Who Are You, Where's The Real Guha?': Netizens Shocked As Author Bashes Rahul, Hails Modi

General News

The internet was buzzing after historian Ramchandran Guha criticized Rahul Gandhi and made sharp remarks on his political career

Ramachandra Guha

The internet was taken aback by Ramachandra Guha's sharp criticism of Rahul Gandi and the Congress party at the Kerala Literature fest on Friday and wondered how the historian, who was previously sharply critical of the ruling Narendra Modi dispensation is now turning against the Congress party.

READ: Big Twist? 'PM Modi's Biggest Advantage Is He's Not Rahul Gandhi,' Says Ramachandra Guha

Guha's surprising remarks

Praising PM Narendra Modi's administrative experience, he said, "Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness." He went on to call out Congress president Sonia Gandhi for not accepting that her 'empire was shrinking' and accused the Left of being responsible for the rise of Hindutva in the country.

READ: Empire Shrinking, Chamchas Calling You 'Badshah': Sonia Gandhi Must Hear Ramachandra Guha

READ: 'They Loved Others More Than India': Ram Guha Blames Left Hypocrisy For Hindutva's Rise

READ: Ramachandra Guha Humiliates Rahul Gandhi & 'pathetic Family Firm' Congress; Warns Kerala

