'Who Are You, Where's The Real Guha?': Netizens Shocked As Author Bashes Rahul, Hails Modi

The internet was taken aback by Ramachandra Guha's sharp criticism of Rahul Gandi and the Congress party at the Kerala Literature fest on Friday and wondered how the historian, who was previously sharply critical of the ruling Narendra Modi dispensation is now turning against the Congress party.

Guha's surprising remarks

Praising PM Narendra Modi's administrative experience, he said, "Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness." He went on to call out Congress president Sonia Gandhi for not accepting that her 'empire was shrinking' and accused the Left of being responsible for the rise of Hindutva in the country.

Every centrist's favourite punching bag is Rahul Gandhi even though they don't have even a shred of moral fibre that he possesses. Hope Guha gets that reprieve from Shah he is clearly seeking https://t.co/fByN9fQbgA — Priloza👄 (@prilozatweets) January 18, 2020

#Ramchandraguha ... ye dal badal kaise hua...daal aur kaala..🤔 — misra (@Misra34705111) January 18, 2020

Ye kya ho raha hai. Communiist kisike sage nahi hote hai. — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) January 18, 2020

#Ramchandraguha must be an AAPiya. On odd days he criticises Rahul and on even days he criticises Modi.🤣 https://t.co/Gwxph2My4U — Rajan thakur (@maithilbihari) January 18, 2020

Rahul Gandhi is the biggest asset to BJP. — PrAsAnTa BeHeRa (@areheb129) January 18, 2020

Unable to believe my eyes and ears. Ultimately he is speaking truth. Good realisation, though late.

That is the reason Indians elected this govt for the 2nd time. @sardesairajdeep,@ArnabGoswamiRtv @smritiirani — R Rajendran (@RRajendran123) January 18, 2020

Finally truth prevails — Praful Baria (@PrafulBaria4) January 18, 2020

