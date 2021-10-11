Guj: Union Environment minister pitches for private partnerships to run zoos

Kevadia, Oct 11 (PTI) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said there was need to involve private players, including corporates and NGOs, to run zoos in the country.

Addressing forest officials at the "National Conference for Zoo Directors and Veterinarians" at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, tried to convey that involvement of the private sector holds significance when income of government-run zoos go down like is the case during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"There was a suggestion, for which the ministry has also formed a committee. Zoos mostly earn from the sale of entry tickets. But, zoos were shut for almost two years. Despite that, officials did a fantastic job to save the animals in such a difficult situation," said Yadav in the valedictory session of the two-day conference.

"We believe the private sector can be involved in it through the Public Private Partnership model. I saw a presentation here about how it is being done in Jamnagar (referring to a mega zoo being built by Reliance Industries). I am impressed. Many others have also come forward and formed partnerships with us," said Yadav.

He said his ministry has set up a committee to see if an umbrella organisation for this purpose can be formed, adding that the corporate sector, NGOs and common citizens need to come forward be a part of this PPP model.

The committee has been asked to give a report in a specific time period, Yadav said in his address to over 100 zoo directors and chief wildlife wardens of various states.

He also said his ministry was working on changing provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act for the better implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), an international agreement between governments to ensure international trade in wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species.

"We are planning to change our Wildlife Act as per the CITES treaty. It is in the consultation phase in our ministry. We are doing it because we know that many provisions of the treaty need to be aligned with the Act," he said.

Yadav said officials have been told to give suggestions on how the illegal trade in wild animals can be stopped.

The minister also stressed on developing 'nagar van' (urban forest), either on land available inside the zoo or adjacent to the zoos, in cities. PTI PJT BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)