Gujarat ATS Busts Another Al Qaeda Terror Network, Apprehends 3

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday (August 1) busted a terror network of Al Quaeda, a militant organisation, and apprehended three suspects from Rajkot. It comes amid the ongoing probe of Gujarat ATS into illegal immigrants entering India from Bangladesh.

The three accused, identified as Aman, Abdul Shukur and Saif Nawaz, were allegedly running the Al Qaeda terror network in Gujarat. There are allegations that the three accused were involved in the radicalisation of youth and recruiting people through the Internet to join their terror network in Gujarat, sources claimed.

Currently, the three suspects are being interrogated by the Gujarat ATS. They will be brought back to Ahmedabad by tonight, after which the ATS will seek their remand from the court, according to officials.

The arrest came amid the ongoing probe by ATS in connection with four Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered the country. It was alleged that the four accused were trying to radicalise local youth in Ahmedabad and collecting money, according to a statement by Gujarat’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS).