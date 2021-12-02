Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning in order to promote the 10th Edition Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 (VGGS2022). As Patel arrived in the city, he attended a pre-event VGGS2022 Mumbai Roadshow-- where he held a one-to-one meeting with the top business industrialists at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). The aim of this event is to invite top industries leaders to invest in Gujarat.

The summit will be held from January 10th to 12th and will showcase the state's preparedness to lead the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This mega event will bring together world leaders from government and business who will come together to share contemporary challenges and chart a path for all-around global sustainable development.

Gujarat CM Meets Top Business Industrialists in Mumbai

Taking it to Twitter, Gujarat's Chief Minister office informed regarding Bhupendra Patel's meeting with N.Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies where they discussed the further investments.

Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp held one-to-one meeting with Chairman of @TataCompanies Shri N. Chandrasekaran during #VGGS2022 Roadshow in Mumbai, who expressed his desire for further investment in the State. pic.twitter.com/5UdrVMd1XT — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) December 2, 2021

Patel also met MD & CEO of Kotak Bank Ltd Uday Kotak and discussed huge investment potential in Finance & Banking sectors.

Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp held meeting with MD & CEO of @KotakBankLtd Shri @udaykotak and discussed about huge investment potential in Finance & Banking sectors at GIFT City in the State during #VGGS2022 Mumbai Roadshow. pic.twitter.com/LYYgZ67wdS — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) December 2, 2021

He also met the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Dilip Shanghvi where they discussed the company's expansion plans in the Pharma sector in Gujarat. Anant Goenka of CEAT tyres praised the encouraging approach for industries in Gujarat.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a biennial event that was conceptualized in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat). Today, the summit has evolved into one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive socio-economic development.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 will be held from January 10-12, 2022, at the Mahatma Mandir Gandhinagar, Gujarat which celebrates the Spirit of 75 years of Indian Independence. From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the overarching theme for the summit this year and a series of high-profile pre-summit events, as well as international and national roadshows, are planned in the coming months. These events will collectively highlight sector-specific business opportunities available in Gujarat.



The main event will begin with an inaugural ceremony on January 10, 2022. The other flagship events include Azadi @75 which lays emphasis on the PM's latest Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the Production Linked Incentive – Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat among others. This will be followed by country and state-specific seminars and high–level B2B meetings in the next few days. The national and international roadshows will be led by various ministers and other departments. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 will also include the iconic Global Trade Show with the theme ‘Towards A Sustainable & Aatmanribhar Bharat’.