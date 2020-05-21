Gujarat CM Rupani Announces ‘Hu Pan Corona Warrior’ Campaign To Help People In COVID Fight

In a bid to encourage common people to spread awareness about COVID-19 measures, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced a week-long campaign called “Hu Pan Corona Warrior” ('I too, am a corona warrior').

The campaign will be launched by Rupani virtually in Gandhinagar and various noted personalities of the state will join the program from 33 different locations in Gujarat Thursday. Taking to Twitter the CM said, even as people resume their normal lives, the risk of infections still prevails. He therefore urged the citizens to join the campaign and keep themselves safe during this crisis period.

READ | Gujarat: State Transport Bus Service Resumes

“So far doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff were the ‘corona warriors’. But now, the role of corona warrior becomes important; because now a direct fight has started against coronavirus. So far, we were safe inside homes. Now, we will move out for daily work. Till we get a cure for the virus, it is among us and we will have to fight a direct fight against it. A mistake can bring problems. So, we need to live and fight, with corona. For my beloved Gujaratis, I am announcing this ‘Hu Pan Corona Warrior Abhiyan’,” he said.

READ | 398 New Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat, 30 Deaths

About the campaign

Under the campaign, Rupani asked people to follow three resolutions: not to allow elders and children to move out of the house, to wear masks at all times while stepping out and to maintain social distance. He also encouraged people to make efforts to increase their immunity.

The chief minister said that, upon his request, several noted personalities of Gujarat have joined the campaign who will guide people on COVID-19 during the entire week, i.e. from May 21 to 27. In order to popularise the campaign, people will be given various tasks to perform on the theme ‘Combating COVID-19’. For instance, on May 22, people will be asked to take a selfie with their grandfathers and grandmothers and post it on their social media platforms with the hashtag, HuPanCoronaWarrior.

READ | Amul Parlours In Gujarat To Now Sell N95 & Triple-layered Masks, Announces CM Vijay Rupani

An official release from the Gujarat government on the announcement also listed the initiatives taken by the state to tackle COVID-19 crises during the lockdown.

“It is to be noted that the state government was on its toes in the last two months and is still working 24X7 to curb the crisis. Gujarat led India from the front in the maximum number of Covid-19 tests,” the release said.

READ | Rupani Updates PM On Latest Coronavirus Situation In Gujarat