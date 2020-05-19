Amul Parlours In Gujarat To Now Sell N95 & Triple-layered Masks, Announces CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing the State on Monday said that N95 and triple-layered masks will be available at Amul milk parlours across the state at affordable prices. Wearing of masks in the state was made mandatory in the state since the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 25.

There are around 1,600 Amul parlours across the state, and all these will now be selling the much-needed N95 masks and triple-layered masks.

"Wearing of masks at public places is compulsory. Looking at this mandate, and to avail the masks easily, the Gujarat government has made provisions. The N95 masks and the triple-layered mask will be sold at Amul parlours. The N95 mask will be available at Rs 65 and the triple-layered mask will be available at Rs 5 at all the Amul parlours in the state. In the first phase, the selling of masks will be carried out in Ahmedabad and gradually all across the state," Rupani said via video conferencing.

In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including the opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones, from Tuesday. While there will be no relaxations in the containment zones, shops and other commercial establishments in non- containment zone can remain open between 8 am and 4 pm, said CM Rupani.

The relaxations came even as the novel coronavirus cases increased to 11,746 mark in Gujarat, while the deaths inched towards the 700-mark. Rupani, in a video message, said business and commercial establishments need to follow "odd-even" formula, wherein only 50 % of establishments will remain open on any given day. The government has also allowed reopening of barbershops, beauty parlours and salons in non-containment zones besides paan masala outlets.

Major relaxations have been given in the transport sector also. Cab, taxi and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate but only with two passengers, he said, adding private cars can also ply with three persons (including the driver). Two-wheelers will be allowed but without pillion riders, he said.

