Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Self Isolates After MLA He Met Tested COVID-19 Positive

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday self-isolated himself after one of the MLAs he met tested COVID-19 positive. According to the Chief Ministers' office, CM Rupani will not meet anyone until next week. Reportedly, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on April 14, had held a meeting with Congress MLAs. One of the MLAs who attended it had later tested positive for COVID-19.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM said, "Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr R.K.Patel tested him today&have confirmed that CM has no symptoms for now. But as per safety measures, no outsider is allowed at his residence."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is fit&fine. Medical experts Dr. Atul Patel&Dr. R.K.Patel tested him today&have confirmed that CM has no symptoms for now. But as per safety measures no outsider is allowed at his residence: Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM (File pic)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xI2SR4et40 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

