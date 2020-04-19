Ahmedabad's First Coronavirus Patient Gets Discharged After Testing Negative Twice

Amid the rising cases of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country, the first COVID-19 patient in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was discharged on Saturday. Niomi Shah was hospitalised on March 17 and has now completely recovered.

Speaking to the media shah said, "I was hospitalised on March 17 and now finally getting discharged after testing negative twice. It has been a long journey".

Gujarat: Niomi Shah, first #COVID19 positive case of Ahmedabad was discharged from the hospital y'day after completely recovering from #coronavirus. She says,"I was hospitalised on March 17&now finally getting discharged after testing negative twice. It has been a long journey". pic.twitter.com/u4PJOoF42v — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Five more coronavirus patients, including three women, died in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 58, a health official said on Sunday. Out of the five deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad, and one from Surat, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Four out of these five victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, kidney failure, and hypertension, she said. The deceased from Ahmedabad included a 43-year-old woman who was also suffering from diabetes and a 78-year-old man who had a kidney ailment. Besides, a 57-year-old man from suffering from hypertension and a 66-year-old woman having no co-morbid condition also died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad. In Surat, a 56-year-old woman, who also had hypertension, succumbed to COVID-19, the official said.

