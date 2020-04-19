Karnataka CM Gives Kumaraswamy Clean Chit Over Son's 'simple Manner' Wedding Despite Covid

Even as BJP had hit out at the Kumaraswamy wedding, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the function was conducted in a 'simple manner' and 'well within their limits'. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy's Nikhil tied knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa on April 17. As pictures and videos from the function surfaced, the JD(S) first family faced the allegations of flouting the lockdown norms.

However, Kumaraswamy claimed that all guidelines were followed and has now received CM's praise. "All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them," Yediyurappa responded to the media.

Scores of people had thronged Kumaraswamy's Kethaganahalli farmhouse at Bidadi on Friday to get a glimpse of the wedding of former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, ignoring appeals not to visit the venue in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the COVID-19 outbreak. Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter after the marriage, thanking his party MLAs, leaders and workers for staying away from the event and blessing his son from their houses. In a series of tweets, he had said social distancing was maintained and all precautionary measures were taken throughout the event.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding amid COVID-19

The wedding that took place at Ramanagara district, which has not reported a single COVID-19 case as of date, had over 60 cars, 20 videographers apart from the catering and event management crew. Around 200 guests - including Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda were present. Visuals also show that neither social distancing was maintained during the 'grand ceremony', nor were any of the guests - including the bride and groom - were wearing masks at the event.

Karnataka under lockdown

After Kerala, Karnataka was one of the early states to seal its borders and initiate a curfew amid the spread of Coronavirus. On March 11, Yediyurappa invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 announcing that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for a week. Karnataka was the first state to witness a COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Karnataka's Kalaburagi who had returned from Saudi Arabia passed away. The state's COVID-19 tally is at 353, with 14 deaths and 104 recovery.

