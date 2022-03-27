Gujarat Gets India's First 'steel Road': All About Unique Initiative Made From Steel Waste

Made with 100% processed steel slag, Gujarat is all set to get the first 'steel road'. The project is sponsored by the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) with help from the Ministry of Steel and Policy Commission and the NITI Aayog. Under the initiative of the Waste to Wealth and Clean India Campaign, the undertaking is 1 kilometre long and has six lanes.

According to CSRI, the viscosity of the road has also been reduced by 30 per cent. This new method is expected to prevent the roads from any damage caused during the monsoon season.

"We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development," wrote ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

India's first ever 'steel slag road' was laid by @AMNSIndia in collaboration with @CSIR_IND. We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100% processed steel slags in all layers pic.twitter.com/oSZLVIsqTT — ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (@AMNSIndia) March 15, 2022

Coming out as one of the finest examples of sustainable development, the road, so far has proven to be a strong one. The initiative is also described as a unique experiment and will not only utilize an unused resource but will also make more durable roads.

Significance of steel slag

The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste is a major concern for steel industries for several reasons. The dumping of steel slag is another problem as it is considered as waste material. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste as landfills are particularly hazardous for the environment. Processed steel slag aggregate displays great potential as a replacement for natural construction material. Methodology to crush the steel slag in suitable aggregate sizes is being provided to steel industries.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to invest Rs 1,66,000 crore in Gujarat

Earlier, in January it was reported that the Gujarat government had informed that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India), which owns a steel mill at Hazira in Surat, will invest Rs 1,66,000 crore in six different projects in the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this proposed investment was signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Rajiv Kumar Gupta on behalf of the Gujarat government, and by AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen, said the state government in a statement. The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

