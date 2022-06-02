Last Updated:

Gujarat: Huge Explosion Followed By Fire Occurs At Deepak Nitrite Plant In Vadodara

An explosion followed by fire was reported at Deepak Nitrite Company in the Nandesari GIDC area in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to the visuals being shared on social media, thick smoke billowing can be seen from a far distance. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire. 

The exact reason for the explosion is not yet known. More details are awaited.

