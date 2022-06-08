Gujarat: Indian Army Rescues 18-month-old From Borewell In Surendranagar; Watch

Giving yet another testimony of its undying commitment to the safety and security of civilians, the Indian Army rescued an 18-month-old kid from a borewell in Dudhapur village of Dhrangadhra Taluka in Surendranagar. The infant had fallen into the borewell late on Tuesday night, after which Assistant Superintendent of Police Dhrangadhra Shivam Verma had called the Military station of the region, requesting to undertake the rescue of the child named Shivam.

Army rescues 18-month-old from Borewell

Golden Katar Gunners under Captain Saurav, within 10 minutes, rushed to the spot in a light vehicle with essential equipment such as manila rope, searchlights, safety harness and carabiner. The team, after taking stock of the situation, modified a metallic hook and tied it to a Manila Rope and sent it down the 300-feet deep borewell. Shivam, who was stuck at around 20-25 feet below the ground level, was pulled up slowly but steadily by the team and subsequently, was rescued from the borewell, the Defence Ministry informed on Twitter. The Ministry also shared a video of the rescue operation.

Rushed to the nearest hospital in Dhrangadhra for first aid, Shivam's vitals are presently said to be fine. He is, however, still being monitored in the Child Unit of the Shah Hospital in Surendranagar, as per the Ministry.

Just a fortnight back, a similar incident was reported in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, where a 6-year-old, Rithik Roshan, fell into a 300-feet deep borewell. He was rescued after a struggle of 8 hours, and rushed to the nearest hospital. However, he later passed away while undergoing treatment.