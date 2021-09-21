Gujarat logs 14 COVID-19 infections; no active case in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Diu

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 8,25,737 with the addition of 14 new cases on Monday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082, said the department in a release.

With 17 coronavirus patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases went up to 8,15,522, it said.

There are now 133 patients under treatment in the state and the condition of four of them is critical, it said.

As many as 3,72,334 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the number of doses administered so far in the state to 5,70,59,874, the department said.

In a separate release, the state government said Gujarat has crossed the milestone of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 4 crore people.

A total of 4.39 crore people have received their first dose so far, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of five new cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara four each and Porbandar one, the health department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu became free of COVID-19 with the recovery of the lone patient under treatment on Monday, officials said.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in the UT in the last 24 hours.

There are no active cases of coronavirus at present in the adjoining UT, they said.

The UT has reported a total of 10,642 COVID-19 cases and 10,638 recoveries so far, while four patients have died, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,737, new cases 14, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,522, active cases 133, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI KA RSY RSY