Gujarat registers 17 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 105

Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Gujarat added 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,24,322, while no fresh death related to the infection was reported in the state, the Health Department said.

A release by the department said the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Also, 11 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative count to 12,13,274, the release said.

Gujarat now has 105 active cases.

