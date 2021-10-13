Gujarat Reports 26 COVID-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 195

Gujarat reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 8,26,210, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

With 20 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,15,929, it said.

Gujarat now has 195 active cases.

The state's COVID-19 fatality count remained unchanged at 10,086 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, said the department in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Valsad reported six new cases each, Junagadh five, Surat four, Vadodara three, Kheda and Navsari one each, said the release.

As many as 2,85,840 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of doses administered so far in the state to 6,59,98,048, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one recovery, but no new coronavirus case or death in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There are four active cases in the UT which has reported as many COVID-19 fatalities so far, they said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 10,647, while the number of recovered cases rose to 10,639, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,210, new cases 26, death toll 10,086, discharged 8,15,929, active cases 195, people tested so far (figures not released).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)