Gujarat Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 28 new coronavirus cases but no deaths, the state health department said.

As many as 45 patients were discharged from hospitals. The caseload increased to 8,27,382, including 8,16,999 recovered cases.

The total of deaths due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 10,092.

Active cases fell to 291, including five patients who are critical.

Over 4.19 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat since Friday, taking the total of doses administered so far to 7.98 crore.

Ahmedabad district reported ten new cases, Surat eight, Vadodara four, Kutch two and Jamnagar, Kheda, Navsari and Valsad districts one case each.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has only one active case, officials said.

The UT has so far reported 10,655 cases, 10,650 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,382, new cases 28, death toll 10,092, discharged 8,16,999, active cases 291, people tested so far - figures not released.

