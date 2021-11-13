Gujarat to celebrate Nov 15 as 'Balvarta Din' in memory of Gijubhai Badheka

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat will celebrate educationist Gijubhai Badheka's birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Balvarta Din', state education minister Jitubhai Vaghani said on Saturday.

Badhekar, born in 1885 in Chittal in Gujarat, was the founder of 'Bal Mandir' pre-primary schools in 1920.

He worked extensively in the field of child education, experimenting with new ideas, and left behind a legacy of prolific writing.

"The state government will try to pay true homage to Gijubhai Badheka by celebrating his birthday in Gujarat as Balvarta Divas," Vaghani said. PTI KA BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)