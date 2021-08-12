Gujarat: Tribal Women Make Rakhis Using Bamboo In Dang District Ahead Of Rakshabandhan

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan on August 22, Tribal women residing in the Dang district of Gujarat came up with something unique. They showcased some custom handmade Rakhi's using Bamboo. The wholesale price for the same was anything around Rs. 50 to Rs. 200.

Traditional Rakhis sold across India

A scholar from the Aga Khan foundation, Antik Malik spoke to ANI and said, " A year ago I have been together with SBI Youth for India Scholarship' and under Aga Khan, I have come here as a trainer in the Dang district." He said that they were supplying the Rakhi's to a pan Inda level and they made the rakhi's traditionally just like the Ktwalia community. This was particularly done for upgrading the skills of the workers. He added, "The prices vary anything between Rs. 50 to rs. 200, we make the rakhis in wholesale and then sell it to the country.

Malik iterated that he had been making these products for the past two years now and previously he had taken up the work to make bangles. Prior to bangles, their area of interest lied in earrings. The SBI scholar also attested that he was happy that he was getting a good salary and also very satisfied with the kind of work he was doing now.

Govt. gifts women on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan many state govts decided to provide women with some special gifts. Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar governments have announced free bus travel for Raksha Bandhan. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the officials to prepare, although no official order has been issued regarding this yet. The Haryana government had even made travel free for women as well as children up to 15 years. The Chief Minister's Office tweeted and said, 'Giving a gift on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, this year also Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to provide free travel facility to the women and children of the state up to 15 years so that sisters go to their brothers' house for the festival.

Image: Pixabay-Representative