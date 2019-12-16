Ghulam Nabi Azad Blames BJP Govt For The Countrywide Protests Against CAA

The country has witnessed massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed in the Parliament last week. Senior Indian National Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad has said that the culprit of the unrest is the BJP government, which introduced the Bill.

Azad speaks up

Azad said, "The real culprit is the government. It passed the unpopular Bill in Parliament on the basis of their numbers without thinking about its consequences. The people are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. There are protests everywhere be it West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh. The people are not ready to accept this."

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA. which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India. Protests have been going on in North East India since last week, with the government sending in military forces and also shutting down the internet in the region.

Consequently, the protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

Many leaders have spoken up against the police actions with Punjab CM saying that he was “disturbed” by the reports of the protests in Delhi. He urged the Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and PM Modi to bring the situation in control and appealed them to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

