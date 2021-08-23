Ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on 22 September, Pakistan has decided to allow Sikh pilgrims, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur passage from next month. The visit will be allowed with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. It is to mention that the Kartarpur Corridor has remained closed since March 2020 amid the pandemic.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had urged the Indian government to reopen the passage several times.

Discussion on the reopening of the shrine

The reopening of the Kartarpur sanctuary comes in view of the death anniversary of Sikhism originator -- Guru Nanak. The decision has been taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of Pakistan.

On August 10, the federal minister for planning, development, and special initiatives, Asad Umer engaged with NCOC to discuss the transportation of Indian Sikh pilgrims across Kartarpur passage for religious festivals in Pakistan. In a statement, the NCOC said that India was placed on the ‘Category C' nations list from 22 May to 12 August due to the significant frequency of the Indian Delta strain, however, necessary travel between India and Pakistan was permitted through exceptions.

The statement further added, in homage to Guru Nanak Dev's death anniversary on 21 September, Indian Sikh devotees were permitted to enter Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur while complying with COVID rules and procedures.

COVID-19 regulations for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

Through the Kartarpur passage or Wagah Border, just the fully vaccinated persons with a valid vaccination certificate would be permitted to enter Pakistan to visit the shrine. Before traveAfter their arrival in Pakistan, the devotees will be subjected to a rapid antigen test (RAT) test.

The individuals will be repatriated to India if the results are positive after the test. According to Pakistan's existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), an outdoor assembly of up to 300 people is permitted with rigid compliance to COVID guidelines such as compulsory mask-wearing and social distancing, etc. As a result, responsible organisations must not guarantee more than 300 people to be present at any given moment in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

From 20 to 22 September, the three-day ceremonies will be performed at the Gurdwara. In the year 1539, Guru Nanak breathed his last on 22 September in Kartarpur.

(Image Credit: PTI)