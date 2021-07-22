Guru Purnima 2021: What Is The Significance Of Guru Purnima? Read On For More Details

One of the important days dedicated to our teachers or mentors, Guru Purnima is observed with a lot of enthusiasm across the country. The Sanskrit word Guru has been derived from two different words Gu and Ru. Gu means ignorance or darkness and Ru means elimination or removal. Thus, the term Guru means someone who removes all the darkness by enlightening and providing knowledge to the students. Read on to know more about Guru Purnima 2021 which is dedicated to our beloved and respected gurus or teachers.

When is Guru Purnima 2021?

According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month. Also, the day observes the birth of the great author Veda Vyasa who wrote the epic Mahabharata. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 24, Saturday.

Guru Purnima Timing 2021

Purnima Tithi or Guru Purnima timings 2021 are as follows:

Tithi starts at 10:43 AM on July 23, Friday

Tithi ends at 8.06 AM on July 24, Saturday

What is Guru Purnima?

It is a tradition dedicated to all our spiritual as well as our academic mentors and teachers, who have been a vital part of our learning journey and have enlightened our paths and provided us with knowledge. The festival is celebrated all across India as well as in Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. The day was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra.

Story of Guru Purnima

It was the first full moon day in the month of Ashada which is from July to August. The day marks the birth of the first Guru, the Adi Guru or First Guru. Lord Shiva as Adi Guru on this day gave the knowledge of yoga to the seven rishis of the Vedas or the Saptarishis.

The day is also celebrated as the birthday of Ved Vyasa. This is why the day has been celebrated as Guru Purnima to celebrate all our gurus or teachers who provided new possibilities and knowledge to the students and the human race.

Guru Purnima celebrations

The day is celebrated by worshipping God and also by expressing gratitude towards our academic gurus or mentors. Furthermore, many celebrate the day in their schools and colleges in a traditional manner.